NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.51%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

