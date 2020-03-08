Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $55.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

