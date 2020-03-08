Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $164.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

