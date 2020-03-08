Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 87,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,017,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,977,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

