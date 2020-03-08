Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,288 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

