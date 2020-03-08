Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

