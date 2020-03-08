Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,408 ConocoPhillips
NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,408 ConocoPhillips
NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in Chubb Ltd
NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in Chubb Ltd
NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 73,303 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 73,303 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 6,019 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 6,019 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $186,000 in Mongodb Inc
NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $186,000 in Mongodb Inc
NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust
NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report