7,085 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.