Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,979 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,813 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

