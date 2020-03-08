Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 1,183,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 436,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.