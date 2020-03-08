Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

OHI stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

