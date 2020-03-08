Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

