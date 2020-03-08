2,965 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,826,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,950 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 409,180 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

ALXN opened at $91.98 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.