Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 258,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

