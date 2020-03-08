Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,534 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

