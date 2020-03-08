Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOC opened at $20.27 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

