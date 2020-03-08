Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 107,904 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

