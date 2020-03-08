6,540 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

