6,953 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

