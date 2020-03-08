Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

