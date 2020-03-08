Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,455 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

MGP stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.