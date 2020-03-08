Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,324 Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 54.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $28.83 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

