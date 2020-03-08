Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

IRM opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

