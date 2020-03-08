Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,394 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

