Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 353,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $4,145,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

