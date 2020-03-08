Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Argus raised their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

