Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 95 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $68,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock worth $7,276,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $367.01 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.06 and its 200 day moving average is $322.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

