Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,826 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. FMR LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,147,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

