Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 568,496 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568,496 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $63,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

