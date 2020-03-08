Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AbbVie by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $88.82 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

