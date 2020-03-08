Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $64,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

ZBH stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.