Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 171,567 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $64,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 74.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 48.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BMRN stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

