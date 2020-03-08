Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,605 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.39% of Valmont Industries worth $76,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $115.96 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

