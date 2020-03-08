Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 680,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $98.10 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

