Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,209 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $79,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.61. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

