Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 301,115 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301,115 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TH Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

