Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $72.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $72,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $198.86 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $205.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

