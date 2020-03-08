Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of MKS Instruments worth $71,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

