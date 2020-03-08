Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131,391 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $69,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,228,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,203,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

