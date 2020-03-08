Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 30,119 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $70,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,701,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

