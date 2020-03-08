Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.74 Million Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 359.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,901 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $70,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

HLT stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

