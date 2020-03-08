Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,077 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Align Technology worth $70,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.92.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $225.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

