Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

