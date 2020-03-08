Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 54 ($0.71) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 64.29 ($0.85).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.68 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

