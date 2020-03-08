Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,710 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,830 ($63.54) to GBX 4,710 ($61.96) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,303.59 ($56.61).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,505 ($46.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,176.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

