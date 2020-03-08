Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Lowered to GBX 363

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.17) on Friday. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

