Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 550 ($7.23).

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 591.82 ($7.79).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 600.40 ($7.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 606.11. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

