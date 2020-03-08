Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) PT Lowered to GBX 357 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 357 ($4.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 250.10 ($3.29) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

