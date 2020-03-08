Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for MPAC Group (LON:MPAC)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:MPAC opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.32) on Wednesday. MPAC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 377 ($4.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 315.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and a P/E ratio of -18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

About MPAC Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

