Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded SEGRO to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 883.07 ($11.62).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 849.60 ($11.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 645.40 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 849.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

