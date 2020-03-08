Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded SEGRO to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 883.07 ($11.62).
Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 849.60 ($11.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 645.40 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 849.73.
In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
