Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.72 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of Pool worth $73,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $224.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.42. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $154.16 and a 1 year high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

